Sonic Destruction: L-Acoustics Demolishes Counterfeit P.A. Systems

Tampa, FL (November 21, 2023)—Every live sound pro has occasionally wished they could take a sledgehammer to some irksome gear…and a few pros recently got to live out the dream as they helped L-Acoustics dispose of counterfeit speaker systems.

The fake L-Acoustics systems were recently seized following a judgment by the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, which ordered Se7ven Sounds Music to pay $5 Million in damages. The court further granted L-Acoustics the right to destroy the 136 counterfeit speakers confiscated during the investigation.

L-Acoustics invited numerous local rental partners to come out and destroy several counterfeit speakers, subwoofers, and amplified controllers before delivering them to an independent sustainability firm that will recover and repurpose the fake products’ raw materials. The wood used in the cabinets will be repurposed for new wood products or renewable energy production. Metal will go toward creating home appliances, while plastic will find new life in office furniture, car parts, and containers.

“This event allowed our partners whose businesses were impacted by this company representing counterfeit products as authentic L-Acoustics technologies to have fun while releasing some frustration,” says BJ Shaver, director of Sales for the Americas at L-Acoustics, who was present at the event. “Showing the industry that we are removing these fake products from the market helps to sustain the trust that our partners, production crews, audiences, and artists place in L-Acoustics.”