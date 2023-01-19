Adam Hall Launches Integrated Systems Vertical

Neu-Anspach, Germany (January 18, 2023)—Aiming to address all parts of the installed AVL market, German event technology manufacturer Adam Hall has announced a new division with the creation of Adam Hall Integrated Systems. The new business vertical will include the brands LDSystems, Palmer, Cameo, Gravity, Defender and Adam Hall, with a focus on providing solutions for venues, retail, education, corporate, hospitality and public places.

Making its debut at ISE 2023 later this month in Barcelona, Spain, Adam Hall Integrated Systems is led by Gabriel Alonso Calvillo; while it will bring all of the manufacturer’s installation-oriented products under one roof, it will also group the company’s varied application experts to support and advise customers throughout the timeline of an AV project, from tendering on to commissioning.

Calvillo noted, “It makes complete sense to create a proper home for our installation range with its own distinct identity that will be both more visible and accessible for our customers and the world at large.”

Nik Gledic, global sales director at Adam Hall, is assembling a dedicated Sales & Business Development team for the new business vertical. Gledic noted, “We have started creating a dedicated installed sales team and are currently looking for more passionate people to join us. Our aim is to build a team of AV experts and become as successful in the installed market as we are with the other established verticals. In addition to the job opportunities, we are also expanding our partner & distribution network and so are looking forward to connecting with new potential clients during the ISE.”

Adam Hall’s installation portfolio offers loudspeakers, amplifiers, mixer amps, microphones, and signal processing as well as cabling and accessories, plus LED lighting and control.