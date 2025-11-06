Sound Productions Acquires ProAudio.com

Dallas, TX (November 6, 2025)—In a strategic acquisition, audio, video and lighting solutions distributor Sound Productions (SoundPro) has purchased Grand Prarie, TX-based ProAudio.com and its parent company, The Crouse-Kimzey Company.

With the acquisition complete, ProAudio.com is now integrating its operations under the Sound Productions brand, and no disruptions for customers are expected.

ProAudio.com’s corporate parent, the Crouse-Kimzey Company, has been a part of the industry for more than 50 years, having first been founded in 1971. In the decades that followed, it built a reputation serving the broadcast, installation, and live sound markets with inventory, educational resources and technical expertise.

The acquisition comes during a period of rapid growth for SoundPro, which has been expanding its national footprint; hand in hand with that, the company has invested in additional operational technology and logistics capabilities, and now has acquired ProAudio.com, aiming to unite the two Texas-based organizations to deliver expanded service and support to customers nationwide.

“SoundPro’s growth has been fueled by a simple promise—treat people right and always deliver excellence,” said SoundPro general manager/president Mark Bradford. “ProAudio.com has lived by the same principle for more than 50 years. This partnership honors that legacy and creates exciting opportunities for our teams, partners, and customers.”