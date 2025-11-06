Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Sound Productions Acquires ProAudio.com

Sound Productions has purchased ProAudio.com and the dotcom's corporate parent, The Crouse-Kimzey Company.

By Mix Staff

Sound Productions Acquires ProAudio.com

Dallas, TX (November 6, 2025)—In a strategic acquisition, audio, video and lighting solutions distributor Sound Productions (SoundPro) has purchased Grand Prarie, TX-based ProAudio.com and its parent company, The Crouse-Kimzey Company.

With the acquisition complete, ProAudio.com is now integrating its operations under the Sound Productions brand, and no disruptions for customers are expected.

ProAudio.com’s corporate parent, the Crouse-Kimzey Company, has been a part of the industry for more than 50 years, having first been founded in 1971. In the decades that followed, it built a reputation serving the broadcast, installation, and live sound markets with inventory, educational resources and technical expertise.

It’s Showtime for Supernova International Ska Festival

The acquisition comes during a period of rapid growth for SoundPro, which has been expanding its national footprint; hand in hand with that, the company has invested in additional operational technology and logistics capabilities, and now has acquired ProAudio.com, aiming to unite the two Texas-based organizations to deliver expanded service and support to customers nationwide.

Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!

“SoundPro’s growth has been fueled by a simple promise—treat people right and always deliver excellence,” said SoundPro general manager/president Mark Bradford. “ProAudio.com has lived by the same principle for more than 50 years. This partnership honors that legacy and creates exciting opportunities for our teams, partners, and customers.”

Close