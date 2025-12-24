Pro-Audio Acquisitions of 2025

2025 was a busy year, and nowhere was that more apparent than in the sheer number of corporate acquisitions that took place.

New York, NY (December 24, 2025)—2025 was a busy year for the pro-audio industry, and nowhere was that more apparent than in the sheer number of corporate acquisitions that took place. Whether in manufacturing, live sound or distribution, there were moves and major purchases throughout the year, sometimes at a pace that made it hard to keep up with who bought who. With that in mind, here’s a look back at the year in pro-audio acquisitions.

By Mix Staff ⋅ Published: 01/06/2025

Houston-based event and installation services provider LD Systems has been acquired by Clair Global Group as of January 1, 2025.

By Mix Staff ⋅ Published: 01/13/2025

Two noted brands with more than just their product category in common have joined forces, as DPA Microphones has acquired the majority share of Vienna-based Austrian Audio.

By Mix Staff ⋅ Published: 02/20/2025

Power amplifier manufacturer Powersoft has entered an agreement to purchase 51 percent of loudspeaker company K-array.

By Mix Staff ⋅ Published: 04/02/2025

Live event production services provider 3G Productions has added L.A./Atlanta-based Switch to its offerings.

By Mix Staff ⋅ Published: 04/21/2025

Clair Global has acquired Utrecht, Netherlands-based event and touring production provider Ampco Flashlight Group.

By Mix Staff ⋅ Published: 05/20/2025

Sonance and Blaze Audio will exhibit their integrated audio solutions at InfoComm 2025.

By Mix Staff ⋅ Published: 07/10/2025

Analog tube audio gear manufacturer Manley Laboratories has been acquired by audio entrepreneur and industry veteran Dirk Ulrich.

By Mix Staff ⋅ Published: 08/05/2025

In its fourth major acquisition this year, Clair Global has acquired production services and systems integrator Clearwing.

By Mix Staff ⋅ Published: 09/05/2025

Ross Video has acquired Netherlands-based audio production software developer LAMA.

By Mix Staff ⋅ Published: 09/23/2025

Harman has been growing its portfolio of audio brand with the acquisition of Sound United, parent company to brands like Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Polk Audio and more.

By Mix Staff ⋅ Published: 09/24/2025

Wolff Audio has acquired Pulse Techniques (Pultec), the manufacturer of recreations of the legendary Pultec equalizers.

By Mix Staff ⋅ Published: 10/28/2025

Conferencing/streaming provider ClearOne has entered an agreement with Biamp to sell various assets.

By Mix Staff ⋅ Published: 11/06/2025

Sound Productions has purchased ProAudio.com and the dotcom’s corporate parent, The Crouse-Kimzey Company.

By Mix Staff ⋅ Published: 11/17/2025

Apogee Electronics has been acquired by Rockforce Tech Holding Inc., which earlier this year also acquired Manley Labs.