Get Mix/Pro Sound News’ “House of Worship Sound” Ebook Free!

Houses of Worship have become some of the most advanced AV facilities around. From installing tour-worthy P.A. systems to developing complex monitoring setups for worship bands to integrating live sound and broadcast mix positions together, houses of worship—and the system designers and integrators they turn to—are pushing the technical envelope, often on limited budgets.

Sponsored by Audio-Technica, D.A.S. Audio and PK Sound, the House of Worship Sound eBook takes you on a deep dive into numerous notable HOW systems, looking at the solutions that were devised, the equipment that was chosen, the creative ways it was applied and much more.

“Pro Sound News and Mix have a long tradition of bringing our readers the most in-depth live sound coverage, and with our new series of Live Sound eBooks, we get to highlight that factor even more,” said Mix co-editor Clive Young. “With our latest one, we take you into worship facilities around the world, showing how their audio teams faced challenges, found solutions and applied them in order to forge greater and more meaningful connections with their congregations.”

