Sound Vision Works to Rep Wolff Audio Products

Los Angeles, Calif.—Professional audio sales, distribution and marketing agency Sound Vision Works, founded earlier this year by Jeffrey Ehrenberg, has announced that it will exclusively represent Wolff Audio, beginning with Wolff’s MeMore personal monitor mixer.

The MeMore is reportedly designed to solve the problem of distorted and cumbersome headphone monitoring. This all-analog personal monitor mixer from designer Paul Wolff, one of the innovators at Wolff Audio, includes 12 input channels—eight mono and two stereo—and two headphone amps with two outputs on each.

With its “one knob, one function” design, response is said to be intuitive and instant. The MeMore’s tactile, user-friendly interface serves musicians and professionals at all stages through its ergonomic, 13-inch configuration. Fully expandable, MeMore units can be cascaded to accommodate larger tracking and post-production scenarios.

“Having launched our company six months ago, Sound Vision Works is thrilled to represent Wolff Audio, a true legend in audio innovation,” says Will Kahn, managing director of Sound Vision Works. “At a time when so much of our workflow as engineers has gone digital, The MeMore returns to what we yearn for: a way to instantly dial in the sound with analog simplicity and unmatched sound quality.”

Kahn continues, “Our mission at Sound Vision Works is to elevate the most brilliant analog and digital toolmakers working in audio today. Wolff Audio is a rare group of minds redefining excellence and creative problem-solving in audio products. We can’t wait to see what the Wolff Audio designers come up with next.”

“We’ve designed the MeMore to meet any musician’s absolute requirement: get a mix, always stay in the groove and focus on their performance rather than wrestling with technology,” says Paul Wolff, MeMore designer and Wolff Audio co-founder. Wolff Audio is the merger of Wolff and DCA, an innovator in digitally controlled analog audio led by Jared Vogt.

Wolff continues, “Together with Sound Vision Works, we aim to set a new standard in what studio gear can achieve. As the only all-analog personal monitor mixer on the market today, the MeMore is an exemplary cornerstone of the kind of innovation and commitment to perfection users can expect from Wolff Audio.”

The MeMore is now available through select retailers beginning at $1,287.