SSL, Slate Offer Migration from Shuttered Gobbler Platform

Chessington, UK (November 3, 2023)—Audiotonix companies Solid State Logic and Slate Digital have launched a migration program to allow users of the Gobbler plug-in license management platform to transfer their existing accounts to a new shared subscription platform.

Gobbler Media Inc have confirmed on their website they are no longer trading as of November 1, 2023, and have closed their subscription marketplace immediately, terminating support for all Slate Digital and Solid State Logic subscriptions. In response, Audiotonix companies Solid State Logic and Slate Digital have launched a migration program to provide users continued access to their preferred subscription and ongoing new plug-ins.

Slate Digital Gobbler subscribers can find all the details on the company’s website via the migration landing page [https://slatedigital.com/account-migration/]. Solid State Logic Gobbler subscribers can find all the details on their website via the migration landing page [https://solidstatelogic.com/account-migration].

James Gordon, CEO of Audiotonix, states, “Unfortunately, we have been aware of Gobbler’s situation this past week and our first reaction has been to take care of our existing Gobbler subscriber customers and make sure their workflows are protected with ongoing access to our plug-ins. As a thank you to our loyal subscribers, at the time of transfer, they will be given the opportunity to take on both subscriptions for the price of one. This, we hope, makes up for the inconvenience of doing the move, and this promotion will continue as long as you continue to renew your subscription.

“Existing Slate Digital customers on our own platform, or who have historically already moved from Gobbler to our platform, please don’t worry as you will also be given the option to upgrade for free and get access to the SSL Complete subscription at no extra cost. Due to the urgency of moving our Gobbler clients across, we are working with them initially, but your turn will come as we will start to offer this promotion to all through November. Unfortunately, if you are currently not a subscriber, this offer will not apply at this time.

“This is clearly not an ideal situation for our Gobbler customers, but we hope the speed with which we have been able to react, and the additional benefits this combined subscription will offer, will more than outweigh the short term aggravation and confusion, And, dare I say, we have some impressive additions coming from Slate Digital, SSL and Harrison in the coming months and, as a ‘Complete Access’ customer, you will benefit from them all.”