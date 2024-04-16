SSL Launches Compact System T S400 at NAB Show

Las Vegas, NV (April 16, 2024)—Solid State Logic launched a compact new control solution for the System T production platform, the System T S400 console, at the 2024 NAB Show.

In addition to live-to-air studio production, the S400 is intended for OB, event space and music applications, or anywhere that space is a concern. Available in standalone frames of 16+1, 32+1 or 48+1 fader versions, the S400 sits between the compact, fixed frame S300 and flagship modular S500 in the product line. Like the S500, the S400 console offers 100 mm touch-sense faders with a dedicated OLED display for every fader. Level metering and status LEDs covering dynamics, automix and external control by every fader further provide visual feedback.

The S400 shares the same software environment and feature set found across the System T range, including an immersive production tool kit, FX rack and integrated AoIP routing control. Accessed and controlled using multi-gesture touchscreens, all system configuration, routing and surface layout tasks can be carried out via simple, intuitive screen actions. An additional screen can be added and mounted on an optional screen arm to provide control and visual feedback.

The master section features dedicated monitoring controls, a Focus Fader and a set of assignable user keys. Additionally, a five-inch touchscreen provides an FX rack meter viewer with inbuilt loudness, true peak and phasescope metering, removing the need for external metering. With 21 physical user keys, the S400s slimline master section allows users to program control of the features most relevant for each production.

​Any of the new S400-16, -32 and -48 configurations can be combined with the complete portfolio of SSL’s System T consoles, control interfaces, Tempest Processing Engines and Network I/O options. Bespoke configurations can be specified as part of a larger System T installation, including as a remote surface for flypack or distributed cloud-based systems. Showfile compatibility across the entire range of System T control interfaces enables productions to move between consoles and control rooms within a facility.