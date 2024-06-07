SSL Live Bundles to Launch at InfoComm

New SSL live Bundles provide complete systems, including Console, I/O and interface for touring, installed sound, and church audio.

Las Vegas, NV (June 7, 2024)—Solid State Logic is introducing SSL Live Bundles, intended to bring the SSL Live production platform to touring, installed sound and church audio markets in a low-footprint, cost-conscious, Dante and MADI-based format.

The new SSL Live Bundles, which are scalable to meet the end-user’s production requirements and budget, provide SSL Live’s processing tools, routing and connectivity, (including remote control via TeamViewer) and SuperAnalogue Dante and MADI-based I/O in bundles suitable for a variety of uses.

For touring applications, SSL Live consoles combined with their Blacklight II Concentrator interface allow connection of multiple SuperAnalogue ML 32.32 MADI stageboxes shared across two SSL Live consoles for ruggedized plug-and-play simplicity

At InfoComm 24, SSL will showcase its latest range of SSL Live mixing consoles, interfaces and processing tools, including the compact L350 Plus and the company’s flagship L650 console, as well as a selection of its SuperAnalogue network IO.

Solid State Logic is also expanding its renowned Certified Training. SSL’s ‘certified’ program gives users an opportunity to become certified in SSL Live technology.

Solid State Logic’s new virtual mixer, Tempest Control App (TCA) will be making its InfoComm debut. TCA is a fully featured software mixer that enables operators to control every aspect of System T’s mixing, routing, processing and monitoring – from as little as a touchscreen. Additional hardware, including fader tiles, can be integrated with TCA when required. Capable of running on a local PC, a virtual machine on a shared server, or in the cloud, TCA is aimed at broadcasters and event spaces.