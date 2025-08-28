AES Show 2025 to Feature Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys Session

New York, N.Y. (August 28, 2025)—The Audio Engineering Society has announced a featured session on Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds and SMiLE projects at the AES Show 2025 in Long Beach, Calif.

“Inside the Productions of Brian Wilson: Grammy-winning Engineer/Producer Mark Linett in Conversation with Warren Huart” will take place Friday, October 24, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PDT. Legendary engineer and producer Mark Linett, a three-time Grammy winner, will join acclaimed producer and Produce Like a Pro host Warren Huart for an intimate exploration of one of the most ambitious recording journeys in popular music history.

From the lush orchestration of Pet Sounds to the long-mythologized and ultimately completed SMiLE project, Linett has played a central role in preserving and presenting Wilson’s legacy for modern audiences. His work on The Pet Sounds Sessions box set, featuring the album’s first-ever stereo mix, earned a Grammy nomination and set a new standard for archival reissues. He also recorded and mixed Pet Sounds Live and Brian Wilson Presents SMiLE in both stereo and 5.1 surround formats, offering fans immersive experiences of these timeless works.

The session will offer attendees behind-the-scenes insights into the studio techniques, challenges and creative decisions that shaped Wilson’s most iconic projects. Drawing from a 50-year career, Linett will also discuss his work on celebrated Beach Boys box sets including Good Vibrations: Thirty Years of the Beach Boys, Made in California (1962–2012), Feel Flows: The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969–1971, and Sail on Sailor.

Beyond his collaboration with Wilson, Linett’s extensive credits include projects with Randy Newman, Rickie Lee Jones, Jane’s Addiction, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Los Lobos and Laura Nyro, among others.

The AES Show 2025 will take place October 22–25, 2025, at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.