Warren Huart to Keynote AES Show 2025

Long Beach, CA (July 2, 2025)—It’s been eight years since the annual Audio Engineering Society Convention was held on the west coast, but the wait is nearly over! Registration has opened for the AES Show 2025—Long Beach, taking place October 23–25 at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.

Coinciding with early-bird registration opening, the AES Show announced that this year’s keynote address will be presented by multi-platinum producer, songwriter, mixer and audio educator Warren Huart of the hit YouTube channel Produce Like A Pro.

In his address, titled “From Cassette Decks to Platinum Discs,” Huart will share his journey from homemade recordings in rural England to working with artists like Aerosmith, The Fray and James Blunt—a story of perseverance, creativity and finding your voice in the modern music industry.

Huart will additionally host a pair of sessions during the convention that will include audio pros in illuminating discussions including an in-depth session honoring the late Beach Boys’ founder Brian Wilson with Brian’s audio engineer since 1988, multi-Grammy Award winner Mark Linett, who is best known for his remixing and remastering of the Beach Boys’ catalog.

Every year, the show features the latest in audio innovations, research, gear, technologies, and their creative application, as well as a comprehensive technical program slate of Workshops, Tutorials and Paper presentations, Tech Tours of local facilities and Skill Building Workshops.

“The AES Show has always been a cornerstone of our audio community,” states Huart. “For me, it’s more than just the sessions, as engrossing as the technical program is; it’s a place where I’ve built lasting friendships, shared ideas and stayed inspired. In a fast-moving industry, nothing compares to connecting face to face with others who share the same passion for sound, the same technical curiosity, and the same drive to keep learning and growing. I’m excited to speak and host panels this year, and to connect with fellow audio enthusiasts from around the world.”