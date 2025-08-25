Guitar Center Music Foundation to Honor John McBride, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

Lifetime Achievement Award and Vanguard Award to be presented at the 4th annual gala and benefit concert on September 11 in Beverly Hills.

Los Angeles, Calif.—The Guitar Center Music Foundation will honor legendary sound mixer John McBride with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Grammy Award-winning American R&B/Pop songwriting and record producing duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with the Vanguard Award for their unwavering support of music education at its 4th Annual Gala and Benefit Concert, to take place on September 11, 2025, at The Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The evening aims to raise awareness and funds for the Foundation’s mission to support musicians, champion music education and empower people across the United States to create and express themselves through music. Each year, thousands of individuals nationwide benefit from GCMF’s grants and initiatives, which supports veterans, hospital patients, the unhoused, and those affected by natural disasters, as well as youth in schools and after-school programs.

“Music can transform lives, and that’s why the Guitar Center Music Foundation exists—to ensure more people have access to it,” said Gabe Dalporto, CEO, Guitar Center. “Our annual Gala is a moment to celebrate that impact and reaffirm our shared commitment to music education and to supporting communities across the country.”

Additional support will go toward the Guitar Center Music Foundation’s Disaster Relief Program, which helps musicians impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires by providing replacement instruments, gear and recovery resources. Since launching its Grant Program earlier this year, the Foundation has supported 600 individual musicians. In addition, the Foundation has replaced instruments in more than ten schools, including restoring the inventory of two schools impacted by the Altadena fire.

“We’re proud to recognize individuals whose iconic success, impact, and contributions have shaped the music industry,” said David A. Helfant, Guitar Center Music Foundation, Board Chair. “It’s this level of accomplishment and passion that compelled our Foundation to celebrate these legends. We’re also deeply honored to recognize the firefighters who helped protect our communities during this year’s wildfires. Their bravery reminds us why our mission to heal, connect, and empower through music matters more than ever.”

The evening’s performances will be under the musical supervision of Emmy- and Grammy-winning musician Adam Blackstone. Blackstone is known for his award-winning work music directing multiple Super Bowl Halftime Shows and his collaboration with artists like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys and many more.

The event is produced by the Guitar Center Music Foundation board of directors, with Angelia Shepperd from ABS Collective and Technical Production by Nick Urbom from Big Push Media Group.

Tickets for the celebration are on sale now at the GCMF website.