Guitar Center, AVDG to Tackle Nashville’s New Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN (February 18, 2026)—When it opens in the summer of 2027, Nashville’s New Nissan Stadium will be among the most cutting-edge venues in the world. The 60,000-seat domed facility will draw far more than just fans of the Tennessee Titans NFL team, however; designed to also host live music, events and more, the stadium will need to reflect its surroundings—Music City—and with that in mind, the Titans and Guitar Center today entered into a high-profile partnership regarding the facility, its design and AV integration needs.

The arrangement names Guitar Center as the Official Music Gear Retailer of the Tennessee Titans, but in truth, the deal goes far beyond a well-known brand attaching its name to aspects of a facility; the retailer will be involved in the stadium on an ongoing basis through the involvement of its Audio Visual Design Group (AVDG) integration brand within Guitar Center Business Solutions.

As the Official AV Integrator for the new stadium, AVDG will deliver the stadium’s integrated audio/video and control infrastructure and permanent stage gear package, branded through Guitar Center/Custom House. Additionally, AVDG will also deliver a directly connected Green Room to support artists, crew and game-day production.

Kenny Meligan, AVDG’s key account manager for the Titans, explained to Mix, “The new stadium will be more than a home for football; it will be one of the best concert and live-entertainment venues being built anywhere. That takes more than branding—it means bringing performance and production expertise into the project early enough to shape how the venue’s technology and guest experiences are planned, integrated and operated.”

As a result, AVDG will handle the venue’s end-to-end AV delivery, both during construction and after the facility opens, as it will be involved in system design and engineering on through installation, commissioning and future day-to-day use supporting live programming, events and more.

Much of Guitar Center’s involvement will center around what is said to be the first-ever permanent in-bowl performance stage inside an NFL venue. The retailer will supply instruments and backline for the stage, which is expected to be “a focal point of the fan experience, hosting live music throughout game days and special stadium events,” according to a statement from the Titans and Guitar Center.

Stadium visitors will experience AVDG’s work throughout the stadium, too; Meligan cited areas such as the Green Room Stage, South Plaza Stage, East Endzone, Terrace Stage, Club-Level Stages, Field Suite Club and the Home Locker Room. “Across these spaces, our focus is performance-ready infrastructure—high-impact audio reinforcement, video and display integration, control and signal routing, and the operational workflows that make programming reliable and repeatable,” he said. “The goal is simple: Make these environments feel ‘broadcast-grade’ and ‘show-ready,’ whether it’s pregame energy, halftime moments, sponsor activations or special events.”

New Nissan Stadium isn’t the largest project AVDG has taken on, but it is one of the highest-profile ones to date, Meligan acknowledged, adding, “While GC Business Solutions and AVDG have executed larger scopes in other verticals, this is our first stadium project in this specific form factor. Importantly, our delivery team includes leaders and specialists with deep experience in large-scale sports and entertainment venues, so we’re not learning ‘stadium standards’ from scratch. We’re applying proven venue delivery discipline, production-grade engineering, operational resiliency and commissioning rigor to a marquee Nashville project.”

As a year-round entertainment destination, by necessity, the new stadium will have to reflect its immediate surroundings: Nashville. With that in mind, says Meligan, the venue’s infrastructure is being designed to support not only game day and associated programming, but also events, community programming, premium experiences and special performances.

That, in turn, highlights what Meligan feels Guitar Center brings to the table in the partnership: “Most integrators can deliver AV Integration. What Guitar Center brings, through GC Business Solutions and AVDG, is a performance-first perspective rooted in live music, touring and artist workflows. That changes how we design and commission systems: We think about stage signal flow, playback and monitoring, content and show control, changeovers, and how operators will run events repeatedly without surprises. It’s not just ‘it works’—it’s ‘it works under pressure.’”