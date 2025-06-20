Guitar Center Foundation to Honor Jam and Lewis, John McBride

Los Angeles, CA (June 20, 2025)—The Guitar Center Music Foundation’s 4th Annual Gala and Benefit Concert in September will honor sound mixer John McBride and songwriting and record producing duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

McBride will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his significant contributions to the music industry. American R&B/pop songwriting and record producing duo Jam and Lewis will be honored with the Vanguard Award for their unwavering support of music education. In addition to recognizing these musical legends, the evening will honor firefighters and first responders who bravely battled the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year.

The gala aims to raise awareness and funds for the Foundation’s mission to support musicians, music education and give everyone the power to create and express themselves through music across the United States. Thousands of individuals nationwide benefit yearly from GCMF’s grants and other efforts aiding veterans, hospital patients, the unhoused, and those affected by natural disasters, as well as youth in both schools and after-school programs.

Additional efforts will be made to fund the Guitar Center Music Foundation Disaster Relief Program which aids musicians impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires to assist in replacing instruments, gear, and offering resources. The Foundation announced its disaster relief program earlier this year and has helped over 600 individual musicians to date. In addition, the foundation has replaced instruments in over ten schools including the replacement of all instruments for two schools burned in the Altadena fire.

The evening’s performances will be under the musical supervision of Emmy and Grammy winning Adam Blackstone. Blackstone is known for his award-winning work music directing multiple Super Bowl Halftime Shows and his collaboration with Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys and many others.

The 4th Annual Guitar Center Music Foundation Gala will take place on Thursday, September 11 at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.

The event is produced by the Guitar Center Music Foundation board of directors with Angelia Shepperd from ABS Collective, with technical production by Nick Urbom from Big Push Media Group.