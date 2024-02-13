Jimmy Jam, Manny Marroquin to Keynote Mix LA: Immersive Music Production!

Santa Monica, CA (February 12, 2024)—Production legends Jimmy Jam and Manny Marroquin will keynote the upcoming Mix LA: Immersive Music Production event, to be held Saturday, March 2, 2024. They headline an impressive—and growing—lineup of top recording professionals who are participating in the event.

Mix LA: Immersive Music Production is an all-day event that will be held March 2, 2024, at Host Partner Universal Music Group’s recently refurbished recording facilities, 21fifteen Studios, in Santa Monica.

Marroquin and Jam headline a stellar lineup of speakers announced as part of the Mix Panel Series and Breaking It Down sessions. Those mixing engineers include Bob Clearmountain, Dave Rideau, Ryan Ulyate, Eric Schilling, Dennis “Roc.am” Jones, Dave Way, Steve Genewick, Nick Rives, Eva Reistad, Adam Loeffler and Alex Solano, with more to be announced.

Jimmy Jam and Manny Marroquin will sit down with Mix’s Tom Kenny for a one-of-a-kind Keynote Conversation titled “Immersive Music: The Artist and the Engineer.”

“The pairing of Jimmy and Manny is just perfect,” says Mix co-editor Tom Kenny. “We started this series of Mix events with the idea of creatives talking to creatives—and now here we are with one of the world’s top producers and one of the world’s top engineers sitting down to talk about immersive music. Besides the fact that they are both extremely creative and talented in a music sense, each is also business-smart with an entrepreneurial mindset, and each seems to live—remarkably, considering how much time they devote to their art—a relatively balanced life. Did I mention that they are crazy talented?”

Five-time Grammy Award winner Jimmy Jam is one half of the most influential and successful songwriting & production duo in modern music history, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. Along with Lewis his 40-year business partner and 50-year best friend, Jam’s accomplishments have elevated him to iconic status within the music industry.

Jam & Lewis have collaborated on more than 100 Gold, Platinum and/or Diamond-certified recordings for a diverse array of artists across all musical genres, including Prince, Michael Jackson, Boyz II Men, Sting, Elton John, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Beyonce, Luther Vandross, Rihanna, Rod Stewart, Earth, Wind & Fire, Mariah Carey, Gwen Stefani, Willie Nelson, New Edition, Sounds of Blackness, Morris Day, The Time and Janet Jackson, to name a few.

They have written and/or produced more than 150 albums and singles that have reached Gold, Platinum or Diamond status, with total worldwide sales in excess of a quarter-billion records. Jam & Lewis have amassed 26 Billboard #1 R&B singles and 16 #1 Hot 100 hits giving the duo more Billboard #1’s than any other songwriting/production team in chart history. Their “warm for a long time” philosophy of career progression has allowed them the rare feat of delivering chart topping hits across five decades (1980’s, 1990’s, 2000’s, 2010’s, and 2020’s). Jam and Lewis won the Grammy for Producer of the Year the first year they were nominated in 1986, and currently have the most Producer of the Year nominations in Grammy history.

Manny Marroquin’s talent is unique, having graced nearly 250 million albums worldwide. His ear for sound has helped earn him more than 40 #1 albums and 100 Top 10 albums on The Billboard 200. Add to that another 122 Hot 100 #1 singles and more than 40 singles in the Top 10; the range of his talent is extraordinary and his work reaches far beyond one genre. He received his first Grammy award in 2005 and has collected many more since then, including Best Engineered Album for John Mayer’s Battle Studies in 2011, Record of the Year for Lizzo’s About Damn Time, and much more, coming to a running total of 18. He’s firmly secured his role as one of the most in demand mixing engineers in the industry today.

The Keynote Conversation and Mix Panel Series serve as the foundation of the all-day event, which also includes sponsor demonstrations and listening sessions throughout the five-studio complex. The keynote and expert panels will take place in the facility’s new 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage.

Industry sponsors, meanwhile, will occupy the studio spaces throughout the facility and provide technology demonstrations and listening sessions featuring top engineers. At presstime, Mix LA sponsors include SSL, PMC, RSPE Audio Solutions, Avid, DPA Microphones, NTP Technology, Music Marketing, with more pending and soon to be announced.

Following the event, attendees will be shuttled a half-mile down Colorado Avenue to Host Partner Apogee Digital for an afterparty, which will include food, beverages, and immersive music-listening sessions.