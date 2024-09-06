Oscar-Winner Mark Mangini to Speak at Mix Sound for Film & TV

The INDEPTH LIVE panel at this year’s Mix Sound for Film & TV event will feature Mangini discussing his most memorable soundscapes.

Culver City, CA (September 6, 2024)— The 11th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event will feature a variety of panels, workshops, keynotes and more, featuring discussions with top audio pros. The all-day event, focusing on the high end of audio post-production, will take place Saturday, September 28, at Host Partner Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City, Calif. Among the offerings is the well-anticipated “INDEPTH LIVE!” panel, featuring Oscar-winner Mark Mangini.

Join INDEPTH Sound Design creator Mike James Gallagher and Academy Award-winning sound designer Mark Mangini (Dune, Mad Max: Fury Road, Blade Runner 2049) as they explore memorable soundscapes from a selection of Mark’s most iconic films. They’ll watch clips, discuss the techniques behind his groundbreaking sound work, and share insights into the art of cinematic sound design. The panel is presented by Pro Sound Effects

Mark Mangini, Sound Designer, Formosa Group

Mark Mangini is a two-time Oscar winning (Dune, Mad Max Fury Road) and six-time Oscar nominated Sound Designer known for films including Blade Runner 2049, Star Treks I & IV, The Fifth Element and Gremlins. He has spent his 48-year career in Hollywood imagining and composing altered sonic realities for motion pictures. He is a frequent lecturer, an outspoken proponent for sound as art and a guitarist/songwriter with compositions in sex, lies and videotape, Star Trek IV, Picard. and others. He is a member of SAG, SMPTE, and ASCAP.

“Having grown up a musician, I am avowed of the idea that all organized sound is music. I see my work in movies every bit a composition as those of Beethoven and the Beatles. I just happen to use dissonance, specious melodic content and arrhythmia to its fullest advantage. My works are no less considered, designed, creative or manipulative. They just aren’t hummable.”

A Boston native, Mark attended Holy Cross College as a foreign language major but could not ignore his love of film and filmmaking. He moved to Los Angeles in 1976 and landed his first job in the entertainment industry in the sound department of Hanna Barbera Studios making funny noises for children’s cartoons at the age of 19. “My ears, having been keenly trained by years of language study and playing guitar, suited me well for a career of critical listening and creating unimagined aural worlds and fabricating sonic realities for motion pictures.”

Mike James Gallagher, Sound Designer, INDEPTH Sound Design

Mike James Gallagher, MPSE, originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is an Emmy-nominated sound designer and the creator of the popular education platform INDEPTH Sound Design.

Recognized as one of Variety’s 10 Artisans to Watch, he is a three-time MPSE Golden Reel Nominee for his work on Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, and Lucy and Desi, the latter of which also earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Sound Editing.

His sound design credits also include Netflix’s 1922 and Song Exploder, Hulu/FX’s Hysterical, HBO’s Phoenix Rising, and the 2023 Sundance Film Festival selection Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls.

Jeremy Siegel, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Pro Sound Effects

As Director of Strategic Partnerships at Pro Sound Effects, Jeremy Siegel helps creative organizations bring ideas to life through sound. In his 14 years at PSE, Jeremy has delivered professional sound library solutions for thousands of clients and partners at the highest level across Film/TV, Games, Technology, and beyond.

• • •

The all-day event includes a series of expert panel presentations, technology demonstrations, and profiles of the sound for many of the year’s top films and television/streaming series. It is held in the world-renowned re-recording facilities of Sony Pictures Post-Production Services.

Sponsors at presstime include Avid, Meyer Sound, Sweetwater, Women’s Audio Mission, Focusrite, ADAM Audio, Advanced Systems Group, FOX Studio Lot, Guitar Center Pro, Pro Sound Effects, Blackmagic Design, NBCUniversal, Citygate Studios and Remoto.

For more information on programming and registration, please visit Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.