Mix Sound for Film Adds Flash Sale, ‘Creative Explosion’ Panel

Culver City, CA (September 11, 2025)—The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event—taking place on Saturday, September 27, 2025—has added a new panel, “Score + Song + Source: The Creative Explosion in Film and Television Music,” talking with pros from Sony Post Production and Warner Brothers Post Production.

Additionally, Mix has announced a 48-hour Flash Sale—use the code “FLASH48” to save 30% on your tickets. The sale ends Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 8PM PST, and is not applicable to tickets that have already been sold.

The new panel is just part of the growing lineup for this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, which will once again at Sony Pictures Post Production Services in Culver City, California, celebrating the best in post-production sound.

Score + Song + Source: The Creative Explosion in Film and Television Music

There’s been a subtle, yet pronounced, decades-long shift in how music works with picture, both films and television. The days of opening theme songs and daylong sessions with a 100-piece orchestra are increasingly rare; while the innovative infusion and integration of sound design, industrial rhythms, distorted first-gen samples, stripped-down orchestral sections, world beats, virtual instruments, solo strings, manipulated vocals—not to mention the weaving in and out of pop and rock songs—these are all in. Here we talk with leading music supervisors, music editors, music re-recording mixers and supervising sound editors about the changing shape, and creation, of the modern music soundtrack.

Michael Babcock—Re-Recording Mixer/Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer, Sony Post Production

A member of the AMPAS, CAS, and MPSE with more than 150 credits as a re-recording mixer/sound designer/supervising sound editor, 2025 marks his 29th year based in Los Angeles.

Marc Fishman—Re-Recording Mixer, Warner Brothers Post Production

As a dialog and music re-recording mixer Marc’s broadcast credits include IT: Welcome To Derry (in progress), The Last of Us, Lovecraft Country, John Adams and The Sympathizer for HBO; and 3 Body Problem and Daredevil (2015) for Netflix. His film credits include Superbad, Bridesmaids, Fury, Trainwreck and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Fishman is a nine-time Prime Time Emmy nominee, and the proud recipient of two awards. In addition to a BAFTA nomination, he has also been nominated for five Cinema Audio Society awards, with one win.

Fishman is a proud member of the Cinema Audio Society (where he also sits on the Board of Directors), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Television Academy.

• • •

Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television has always been a celebration of the brilliant minds and groundbreaking technologies shaping the future of sound for picture. Join us for an unforgettable day at the iconic Sony Pictures Studio Lot where industry giants and emerging talents converge to redefine the art of audio post-production.

Immerse yourself in a day-long exhibition and conference, delving into the latest advancements and techniques driving the ever-evolving landscape of sound for film and television. From production to playback, discover the innovations revolutionizing workflows and embracing remote collaboration in response to the changing demands of the industry.

Gain invaluable insights from industry pioneers as they share their expertise and forecast the future of audio post-production! You’ll be hearing a lot about the event in the weeks and months to come as we get geared up; as a cornerstone event of the post-production community in California, it’s always massively well-attended by pros of all levels, so get your tickets locked in early.

