Yorkville Sound, ART Pro Audio Ready for NAMM 2024

Yorkville Sound will cap off its year-long 60th Anniversary celebrations with a return to The NAMM Show.

Anaheim, CA—Yorkville Sound will cap off its year-long 60th Anniversary celebrations with a return to The NAMM Show. Located at booth 18107 in the ACC North Hall, the Yorkville team will exhibit its recent products along with a preview of what’s to come in 2024 from associated brands ART Pro Audio and Traynor Amps.

Yorkville Sound has curated a product selection for NAMM intended to showcase its variety of loudspeaker options available, able to tackle everything from small gigs in the backyard to club-level events. Yorkville will exhibit its latest additions to the EXM line of battery-powered portable PA systems, the YXL series of affordable PA speakers, and the company’s point source system, Synergy Array Series.

Meanwhile, ART Pro Audio, which will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, will unveil the SOLO Series at the Yorkville booth. Intended for recordists who value simplicity, the SOLO Series will launch with three single-unit 1U rackmount recording products.

Sharing the 60th Anniversary with Yorkville Sound, Traynor Amps will display a unique product outside of the Bass and guitar amps they are best known for. The YSC Mobile commemorates the milestone with a miniature portable battery-powered salute to the YSC-1 PA column, Yorkville & Traynor’s first product from 1963.

“We look forward to joining our dealers, partners, and end users, many of whom have been with us for decades, at the 2024 NAMM show,” says Jeff Cowling, Yorkville Sound’s’ Vice President of Sales & Marketing.