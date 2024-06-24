Heritage Audio i73 Pro Audio Interfaces Debut

Madrid, Spain (June 24, 2024)—Heritage Audio has shipped the i73 Pro line of USB-C audio interfaces with built-in Class A 73-style preamps in a desktop design. The three models include the i73 Pro One (2-in/4-out, with an integrated 73-style preamp), Pro 2 (2-in/4-out with dual integrated 73-style preamps), and Pro Edge (12-in/16-out with dual integrated 73-style preamps, and digitally expandable by up to eight channels over ADAT).

Developed over the last two years, Heritage Audio’s i73 Pro line reportedly offers the same Class A transformer-balanced circuitry found in classic 73-style preamps. A three-way input is implemented, and the mic preamp offers up to 70 dB of gain, while guitar inputs pass through a dynamic JEFT DI. Users can hear what they need to through the analog stereo monitor output over TRS or stereo headphone output, each independently controlled by Heritage Audio’s mixer running inside the Pro unit itself.

It is also possible to process tracks in real-time within that mixer with a set of tools modeled after Heritage Audio’s own outboard and private gear collection running internally over the Pro One’s DSP. Accordingly, users can simultaneously record both dry and wet streams from Heritage Audio’s mixer to the DAW, and insert third-party native plug-ins via said mixer’s aux channels. Other features include +48V phantom power, Pad, and Phase, plus Mono, Mute, and DIM; USB-C computer connection (cable included), and MIDI (Mini-DIN in/out) connector.

The units are bundled with plug-ins—BritStrip (channel strip), HA 15 PRO (bass amp), Small Recording Amp Serial # C 17744, HA 1200 TapeSat, HA 240 Gold Foil Verb, and Heritage TAPEoPLEX.

While the Pro 2 includes a second Class A 73-style preamps, it’s relatively similar to the Pro One; the Pro Edge in turn is similar to the Pro 2, but benefits from two extra line inputs; two analog stereo monitor outputs over TRS independently controlled by Heritage Audio’s mixer running inside the Pro Edge itself (with one mix per stereo out); two independent stereo headphone outputs (with dedicated cue mixes controlled by Heritage Audio’s mixer); and up to eight channels of expandability over ADAT.

i73 Pro One, Pro 2, and Pro Edge are shipping and available at $649.00 USD, $999.00 USD, and $1,499.00 USD, respectively; US distribution being handled via RAD Distribution.