Radio Kol Rega Upgrades with DHD.audio Desks

Jerusalem, Israel (March 9, 2023)—Lower Galilee-based Radio Kol Rega recently updated its studios with a new DHD.audio-focused installation handled by Jerusalem-based systems integrator Broadcast Design Ltd.

“Radio Kol Rega transmits across northern Israel from its studios at Beit Keshet,” says Micha Blum, founder and CEO of Broadcast Design. “It produces and transmits two channels, one in Hebrew and one in Russian, comprising music, talk programs and regional news. The station commenced broadcasting in 1996. A DHD audio production system was selected for the Russian-language channel when that went on air in June 2020. DHD equipment proved a very successful choice and encouraged the network to replace its old analog desk with DHD digital consoles when the time came to refurbish the main channel.”

The primary channel has one main studio, one backup studio, one news booth studio and another analog studio; as it was time to refurbish the main studio and the news booth, the overall aim was to migrate to a new technology and architecture while keeping the analog studios ‘as is.’

All stakeholders opted for an integrated system centered around DHD products and Dante audio-over-IP. A 16-fader DHD SX2 console with a DHD TX flexible touch panel was chosen for Studio 1 and a four-fader SX2 with I/O-Core for the news studio, both with Dante modules. Broadcast Design designed and manufactured custom panels with on/off button, talkback button and headphone level control for every host and guest, connecting directly to the GPIO and DHD ACI modules.

He added, “Global resources such as off-air receivers, codecs and studio-to-transmitter links were connected to analog, AES3 and Dante converters. Every analog studio has an interface that makes it IP compatible. Migrating to IP technology simplifies the architecture, adds connectivity and fixes lot of the noise and disturbance that were experienced with the older system.”

DHD’s SX2 is a modular mixing console based on a four-fader central module (52-5614). Each SX2 unit is a standalone table-top device which can be chained with others to create a single mixing desk. The central module gives access to the most important audio inputs and outputs. A microphone input and headphone output are also included. Loudspeakers can be connected directly to the unit.