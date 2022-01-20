Mediaset Upgrades Virgin Radio Studios

Italy (January 20, 2022)—Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster, Mediaset, has upgraded three of its Virgin Radio studios with equipment from Lawo, including three Ruby audio broadcast consoles, a Power Core DSP mixing engine, and VisTool visualization and control software, and Lawo RƎLAY virtual radio solutions.

ARET and Lawo worked together to deliver integration between the ruby console and the VisTool interface. Talent can manage the radio environment with a few mouse clicks, and operators can choose to use either the Ruby hardware, or the VisTool interface to work virtually in every studio control room.

The three studios share resources like codecs, playout and program feeds via RAVENNA, with pre-configured logic programming. Studio switching is accomplished using two buttons — “Enable” and “Studio xx” — found on either the ruby surface or the VisTool display. The Lawo Power Core’s internal matrix switches the chosen studios to antenna after analyzing the outgoing signal by DMS and internal logic.

Even more automation and logic integration is present in the form of yellow blinking fader lamps on the consoles that inform talent of program silence. In this state, any operator can check and adjust the audio signal path to bring the studio on-air again. If there is no On-air session from the control room and silence is detected, the Power Core switches to a backup signal.