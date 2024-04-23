RDL RU-NMP44 Network Mixing Processor Debuts

Prescott, AZ (April 23, 2024)—Radio Design Labs (RDL) has launched the RU-NMP44, a network mixing processor intended to be budget-friendly while providing network audio to a variety of differently-sized network audio systems in installations, such as in classrooms, meeting rooms, restaurants/bars, fitness centers, and retail stores.

The RU-NMP44 can be used for adding volume control, mixing, switching, and ducking to existing network audio systems. The unit provides four Dante inputs to six virtual 4×1 mixers, and additionally offers features such as individual zone control with source selection, assignable automatic (VOX) priority ducking, selectable high pass filters, and level control for all inputs and outputs. The RU-NMP44 can store and recall system switching, mixing, and audio level changes as well.

Led by Erik Tarkiainen, President at RDL, Radio Design Labs (RDL) has manufactured analog, digital, and network audio products for more than 35 years, with every RDL product hand-built and tested at the company’s US headquarters in Prescott, Arizona.