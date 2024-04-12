Pliant Technologies CRP-C12 Compact Radio Pack — A Mix Product of the Week

The CRP-C12 from Pliant Technologies is a compact intercom pack created specifically for use with any CrewCom or CrewCom CB2 system.

New York, NY (April 12, 2024)—Scheduled to make its debut in a few days at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, the CRP-C12 from Pliant Technologies is a compact intercom pack created specifically for use with any CrewCom or CrewCom CB2 system.

The CRP-C12 is available in all standard CrewCom frequency bands, including 900 MHz (where applicable) and 2.4 GHz (worldwide). Said to be one of the industry’s smallest full-featured wireless intercom packs, the CRP-C12 is approximately 25 percent smaller and 25 percent lighter than conventional packs.

The CRP-C12 supports up to two user-specific, assignable conferences with a simultaneous dual-listen option, and features two assignable buttons that can be configured via a user profile for functions such as stage announce, call, or trigger of contact closures.

The CRP-C12 incorporates several technological advancements to significantly reduce the overall weight and dimensions of the device. Processing technologies were merged from previous designs to allow for smaller PCBs, which enabled the engineers at Pliant to reduce the size of the housing while retaining its IP water and dust ingress ratings. A new flexible antenna was developed specifically for the CRP-C12 that allows for overall wireless range and performance comparable to current larger pack designs.

The front of the CRP-C12 features an informational backlit LED display, along with easy-to-access, top-mounted A/B channel and talk buttons, dual-function buttons, and recessed volume control.

Additional features include a 6-pin mini XLRF (TA6F) headset connector, and a USB-C charging and pairing port. The CRP-C12 supports use of the Pliant PBT-LIP-01 Lithium Polymer CrewCom Battery.