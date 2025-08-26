Coachella and Stagecoach Crews Connect in the Desert

Comms across 12 stages for both production and live streaming, from FOH to truck.

Alameda, Calif. (August 26, 2025)—Clear-Com was behind the scenes ensuring production crews across 12 stages stayed connected when Coachella and Stagecoach 2025 brought hundreds of thousands of fans to the California desert.

“Festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach require precise coordination between dozens of departments,” said Azuolas Sinkevicius of Media Stream Wave, who led the deployment. “With so many stages, artists and live broadcast elements in motion at once, communication is necessary to create the fun and carefree environment attendees crave. Clear-Com gave us the freedom and autonomy to keep every cue on time.”

The deployment featured Clear-Com’s latest configuration software, EHX v14, as well as FreeSpeak II beltpacks and an Eclipse Omega HX matrix frame, creating a robust communication backbone for both festival production and livestream broadcasts. Over the course of three weeks, Clear-Com’s technology supported live operations across the Sahara Tent, Mojave Tent, Sonora Tent, Yuma Tent, Quasar Stage and El Dorado Stage at Coachella and the Mane Stage, Palomino Stage, Honky Tonk Stage, Toyota Stage and the Host Set at Stagecoach.

At the heart of the system was a Clear-Com Eclipse HX-Omega matrix, configured with EHX v14 software, enabling flexible, intuitive programming across a distributed network; two E-IPA 64-port licenses, offering high channel count and scalability for IP-based devices; one MADI card, allowing integration with audio routing infrastructure; three MVX16 analog interface cards, supporting legacy equipment and third-party integration; and 23 IVC-32 IP-connected intercom panels, placed throughout the production compound and stages.

To ensure untethered mobility across sprawling outdoor festival grounds, the team deployed 61 FreeSpeak II 1.9 GHz beltpacks, worn by technical leads, stage managers, and comms operators, and 16 FreeSpeak II IP transceivers, mounted strategically to provide wide-ranging, seamless wireless coverage.

Clear-Com’s support extended beyond traditional intercom to include integration with broadcast trucks and livestreaming workflows. This ensured coordination not only on the ground, but also with remote teams responsible for distributing high-quality content to global audiences.

“We didn’t experience a single drop in communications throughout the entire event,” Sinkevicius said. “Even with multiple stages and changing artist lineups every hour, Clear-Com performed exactly the way you hope it will, quietly, reliably and transparently.”