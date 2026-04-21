Schoeps Debuts Desert Island Boom Set

Las Vegas, NV (April 21, 2026)—Schoeps Microphones is launching a new mic kit—the Desert Island Boom Set—at NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas.

Schoeps is expanding its Desert Island Set family with the Desert Island Boom Set: a compact kit built around the CMC 1 U microphone amplifier, the MK 41 supercardioid capsule, and the KMIT shotgun capsule, in the CMIT’s signature blue finish, all in a Pelican case.

​Intended to fit with how boom operators actually work, the MK 41 delivers a controlled pickup pattern and natural sound character that dialogue recording demands. Outside, the KMIT provides the additional directivity needed on location. The two capsules can be swapped in seconds on the amplifier body, Schoeps says.

The brand is showcasing the new Desert Island Boom Set at NAB 2026 alongside the full Colette series and CMIT series.

The Desert Island Boom Set will be available for an introductory price of $3,950.00 in the US.