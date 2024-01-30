Ultra Events Updates with d&b

Cape Town, South Africa (January 30, 2024)—South Africa-based live production house Ultra Events recently upgraded its system rental offerings with the addition of a d&b audiotechnik AL90 system, complementing its existing stock of d&b V-Series loudspeakers.

“We wanted to remain within the existing d&b ecosystem,” explains Costa Champanis, Owner of Ultra Events. “The AL90 is the ideal solution for medium-scale sound reinforcements, where up to four cabinets can be flown in vertical columns or mounted as horizontal arrays. This versatility means we can cater for a variety of events and stage setups.”

Ultra Events has collaborated with Stage Audio Works (SAW) on several projects over the past few years. “We were involved with Stage Audio Works on a project at Planetshakers Church in Cape Town in early 2023,” recalls Patrick Dudgeon, Audio HOD at Ultra Events. “We were responsible for providing rental gear to the venue for special events whilst the A-Series was being installed permanently at the church. On hearing the kit, which was flown in two arrays as the main PA system, we were very impressed.”

“Through this investment, we can provide our customers with various scalable solutions,” confirms Costa. “The AL90 can act as a standalone system or be used in combination with the full d&b ecosystem of products, giving us extra agility and flexibility to provide clients with a system solution that suits their needs.”