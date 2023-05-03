d&b Joins UN Global Compact Initiative

Backnang, Germany (May 3, 2023)—d&b Group and its subsidiaries, d&b audiotechnik and d&b solutions, have joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.

The UN Global Compact is an initiative that calls on companies to align their operations and strategies with 10 universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. By doing so, companies can make an impact on society while also supporting the UN goals and issues embodied in the sustainable development goals.

As members of the Global Compact, the group will have the opportunity to collaborate with other companies, civil society organizations and UN agencies to exchange best practices and to contribute to collective action towards sustainable development.

“Corporate social responsibility and environmental social governance have become key concepts in the business world in recent years, but for us are far more than just buzzwords, they are important guidelines and metrics that we have placed at the heart of our business,” comments Amnon Harman, chief executive officer at d&b.

“In line with our commitment to these principles, we are proud to join the UN Global Compact. Voluntary initiatives such as these have produced tremendous positive social and environmental outcomes and have improved the lives of millions of people in the workplace and in communities around the world, and we look forward to sharing the benefits of the program with our many industry colleagues and customers,” Harman added.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, as well as more than 69 local networks.