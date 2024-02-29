d&b group Immersive Center to Open at London Science Museum

London, UK (February 29, 2024)—d&b group will open an Immersive Technology Experience Center (ITEC) in London this April. Located at the city’s Science Museum, the site will include five bespoke studio environments intended to demonstrate and support experiential projects, client presentations and production education programs.

The site is expected to foster the development of ideas and conceptualization for experiential projects, providing sensory engagement through sound, video, lighting and multimedia technologies such as spatial audio, virtual production, virtual reality and extended reality.

The venue will include a Sound & Vision Lab equipped with a full-scale d&b Soundscape system visually enhanced by projection mapping and a SmartStage Hybrid. In addition, the Brand Interactive Space and Presentation & Programming Studio will be used to highlight the potential of these technologies when working in private and familiar surroundings alongside an R&D Lab, Production Control room and Lounges. There will also be a dedicated meeting area for client engagement.

“The ITEC will provide an exciting destination for many of our international clients, from ambitious creatives and industry leaders to our valued partners and integrators,” adds Amnon Harman, CEO, d&b group. “It has been meticulously designed so everyone will be able to fully immerse themselves in the creative possibilities and build partnerships for future projects – all presented against the backdrop of London’s iconic Science Museum.”