L-Acoustics and d&b Team to Develop Software Platform

New York, NY (January 25, 2024)—Pro audio mainstays L-Acoustics and d&b audiotechnik have been agile competitors with each other for years, each offering a variety of high-end loudspeaker systems and surrounding products for installations, touring and events; each with its own substantial technologies to bring immersive audio into the live sound realm; and each with its own fervid following within the industry. They have something else in common now, too: The competitors have announced they are collaborating to develop a new software platform, Milan Manager, that will debut in June at InfoComm.

Intended to address some of the challenges that the companies feel discourage widespread adoption of Milan AVB technology, the Milan Manager platform will focus on aiding the configuration and management of Milan AVB networks. The software will be brand-agnostic with no brand logos or mentions involved in hopes of encouraging its adoption and acceptance within the industry.

With that in mind, d&b audiotechnik and L-Acoustics will lead the initial development but plan to actively encourage additional contributors, emphasizing inclusivity and collective industry advancement. Underlining that aspect, the two companies are also collaborating with SoundPLAN on the issue of noise impact, aiming to create an exchange format between professional audio manufacturers’ software and environmental noise simulation software.

The commitment to develop Milan Manager stems from each company’s own adoption of the Milan AVB open networking technology, and in turn, their involvement in the industry standards group, AVnu Alliance that created Milan. In a press statement, the two manufacturers’ CEOs weighed in on the collaboration.

Amnon Harman, CEO at d&b audiotechnik, noted, “Our two companies each have individual value propositions for our customers, and we will continue to enjoy healthy competition. However, we are also excited to be cooperating on technical standards that will provide value to our industry. This new form of competing on one side and cooperating on the other side results in higher quality products, faster development times, and better functionality for all of our customers.”

Hervé Guillaume, CEO at L-Acoustics Group, added, “This groundbreaking collaboration underscores our shared commitment to advancing technology that improves workflow and delivers a memorable experience that connects artist and audience, and a safe and comfortable experience for crew and neighbors. Together, these projects will create beneﬁt for the entire industry, reinforcing our collective strength.”