National Festival of Polish Song Gets Gigant Sound

Opole, Poland (October 23, 2024)—When the annual National Festival of Polish Song was recently held at the Millennium Amphitheatre in Opole, sound provider Gigant Sound/Letus was on hand to tackle audio for the event.

The venue has hosted the festival since 1963, making it one of the most popular music events in Poland; over the years, acts like Maryla Rodowicz, Marek Grechuta, Zbigniew Wodecki, and Justyna Steczkowska have all played there, helping cement the event’s place in the country’s music history.

For this year’s event, Gigant deployed an Outline-based sound reinforcement system featuring a Superfly line array for the house system, supported by Mantas 28 enclosures and DBS 18-2 sub-bass units. The system was managed by Outline’s FPGA-based Newton processor. A passel of DiGiCo consoles were used at the FOH mix position, with orchestral elements and key vocals mixed on a DiGiCo SD5 Quantum, while side acts and their lead vocals were handled by DiGiCo SD12 consoles.

Jerzy Taborowski, CEO of Gigant Sound/Letus, noted, “Reflecting on our work at the festival, I was particularly impressed with the Outline Superfly system…. Together with the Mantas enclosures and DBS 18-2 subs, we achieved clarity and precision across all performances. The positive feedback from the festival organizers and technical teams was especially rewarding, given the cultural significance of the Opole Festival.”