Ryan Castro Tour Scales Up for Hometown Show

Knoxville, TN (June 29, 2026)—Ryan Castro’s Sendé tour deployed four Waves LV1 Classics when it recently rolled into Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellín, Colombia.

The tour’s audio team deployed one LV1 Classic each for front-of-house, monitors guest monitors and a live broadcast feed sent to a second site across the city, with Waves eMo IEM handling the in-ear mixes for Castro, his band, backing vocals, dancers and playback. The monitor desk ran in the LV1 Classic’s full 80-stereo-channel (160-input) configuration, the depth the production needed to absorb the full live input count—band, dancers, guest performers, RF returns, ambient mics and comms—on a single surface.

The Medellín show rig was the scaled-up version of a system Castro’s team usually tours with as a pair (one LV1 Classic at FOH, one at monitors), opened out for a hometown stadium night with more guests, more rooms to feed and more demands on the rig.

At the center of that production, behind the FOH desk, was Robinson Barrera, head of audio for the Awoo Team and Castro’s FOH engineer since 2021. Barrera has been mixing on the Waves LV1 platform for a decade: he picked up the original modular LV1 when it launched in 2016 during his Karol G era and moved to the LV1 Classic as soon as the channel-strip surface shipped.

“A great Latin urban mix isn’t the one with the most level. “The vocal is the center of everything. You build the mix out from there,” Barrera says.

“It’s a huge responsibility,” he says of Castro’s FOH chair. “Being here makes me excited to once again be part of the great singers coming out of Colombia. I know the sound of the urban genre; that’s what it takes to translate what Ryan wants to transmit to the audience every night.”

On a typical Sendé date, the P.A. is built around L/R mains, subs and front fills, all routed and time-aligned through the matrices of the LV1 Classic. Regardless of which P.A. brand the venue throws at him, Barrera tunes every system with Waves TRACT.

“The various tools the LV1 gives us mean that show after show, we stay consistent and powerful across very different systems,” he says.