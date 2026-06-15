Miking Danny Elfman’s 121-Input Festival Set

Las Vegas, NV (June 15, 2026)—For his numerous live shows in recent years, the production team for composer/musician Danny Elfman has been using Neumann Miniature Clip Mics (MCM). Tasked with capturing a 121-input show that bridges the gap between cinematic orchestral scores and industrial rock, front of house Engineer Ryan John has almost every member of the orchestra miked up with the MCM 114 microphone system to get isolation on the world’s loudest stages.

“It is one song straight into the next song—there is no downtime,” John explained. “We go from industrial metal to Batman to Oingo Boingo tracks. Because of that, I can’t get away with section mics on the orchestral elements. We have to close-mic everything. In the metal sections, the orchestra still needs to be there, but it can’t feel distant or like it’s in a large space. It needs to feel tight and together.”

Elfman recently played the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas earlier this year. Moving this complex setup from pristine symphony halls to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds required deploying more than 80 MCM 114 microphones. A 17-minute line check for a 121-input production was challenging but the crew was able to move with lightning speed.

“Because we trust the capsule, all we need to do is confirm signal,” John explained. “Our techs walk the stage with a Bluetooth speaker playing pink noise. We know the tonality will be there and the signal will be noise-free. Plus, having a universal capsule means we don’t need unique spares for every section. It’s the most efficient version of an investment we could do.

“In the final song of the set, every single input on stage is open,” John concluded. “Because of the tight polar pattern and the clarity that we’re getting, the string sound tends to blow the audience away. They often don’t believe it’s real—they think it must be a backing track because they can’t imagine getting that much detail over a band playing that loud. It’s a testament to the artistry Danny wants to show—real music and real musicianship, delivered with absolute fidelity.”