L-Acoustics’ Spatial DJ Platform Makes US Festival Debut

Miami, FL (March 6, 2026)—Miami’s most recent edition of the III Points Festival presented more than 150 acts across 12 stages spanning five city blocks, but one of its most notable offerings was the US festival debut of L-Acoustics DJ, a spatial audio system purpose-built for DJs.

While the spatial platform is now available, at the time, the III Points appearance marked the first US festival deployment, with regional L-Acoustics provider Unreal-Systems, which has handled sound design and deployment at III Points since the festival’s inaugural edition, handling the installation.

The technology was featured inside S3QUENC3, a ninety-by-ninety-foot, two-level structure that primarily hosted hard techno and high-energy electronic music. Unreal-Systems equipped the stage with eight hangs of L2D loudspeakers in an 8.1 configuration, driven by LA7.16 amplified controllers and powered by the L-ISA processing engine at the heart of L-Acoustics DJ. Using AI-driven stem separation, L-Acoustics DJ was used to break standard left-right tracks into discrete elements—beats, basslines, melodies, and vocals—which artists could then move spatially around the crowd, live.

Four frontal stacks of three KS28 subwoofers in cardioid configuration handled low-frequency reinforcement, while a ring of six coaxial X12 loudspeakers above the stage, paired with two KS21i subs, delivered an immersive monitor mix for the artists performing.

“L-Acoustics DJ elevated the experience,” says Unreal Systems’ Luca Sabatini, who served as the festival’s technical director, production manager, and Mind Melt main stage manager. “It generated real interest and enthusiasm among the DJs. [Danny Daze] was eager to try L-Acoustics DJ—and it clicked immediately. He used it with real intention, and the crowd responded to what he was building for them.”