Nothing More Engineers Dive Into dLive

Nothing More has been on tour this year with a pair of Allen & Heath dLive S5000 surfaces at FOH and monitorworld.

San Antonio, TX (July 26, 2022)—Grammy-nominated rockers Nothing More have been touring this year and have a busy fall lined up, playing mid-sized venues and festivals like Rockaloma. That comes on the heels of a busy spring, which saw veteran audio engineers Ross Landis and Andrew Crow hit the road with the band, using two Allen & Heath dLive S5000 surfaces to mix FOH and monitors.

Both Landis and Crow have been using SoftKeys on the large format 28-fader dLive surface. “I was able to use those for mute groups, stopping and starting my recordings, FX controls, and even selecting certain channels that aren’t always visible on my fader banks” noted Landis. “To be able to mix how I want to mix without having to navigate through layers? That was huge.”

Their system incorporated a DM64 MixRack, which features 64 mic preamps and 32 line outputs, and a compact DM0. Landis’ front of house console also housed a 128-channel 96 kHz Waves module, which he used for multitrack recording. “I originally planned on using the card for running outboard plugins,” recounted Landis, “until I realized there was no point. With 64 instances of DYN8 (Dynamic EQ/Multiband Compressor) and plenty of great reverbs built-in to the dLive, I had it all in the box already.”

At monitors, Andrew Crow also made use of dLive suite of DEEP plugins for shaping and coloring sound, especially the 16T compressor models. “I was very happy with the sound of those compressors,” noted Crow. “I used to have racks of those back in the day, so it was familiar to me.”