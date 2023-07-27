PRG Goes Big on L-Acoustics’ L Series

New York, NY (July 26, 2023)—They say “go big or go home,” and Production Resource Group has gone big—not to mention deep into its pockets—in its new partnership deal struck with L-Acoustics. PRG has been named one of two pilot phase partners for L-Acoustics’ L Series Speakers in the Americas, making what the companies termed “a significant eight-figure investment” in the upcoming L Series Speakers line which ships in October.

The L Series system comprises two elements designed to work together or individually: L2 above and L2D below, which can be deployed with a small footprint that reduces truck space, fuel consumption and requires fewer elements, cutting the number of actions needed for load in and out.

Prog rock act Dream Theater is the first production where the L Series is being utilized by PRG on tour.

“Our substantial investment in L-Acoustics products reinforces our commitment to creating outstanding experiences for audiences at live events around the world.” said Doug McKinley, VP, Asset Services, Audio of PRG in a statement.

“We’re delighted that the expert teams at PRG are embracing the revolutionary new L Series, deploying it on leading projects like Dream Theater and helping to ensure a successful public launch later this year,” added Jacob Barfoed, global director of Sales at L-Acoustics. “Deepening our relationship with PRG through their reinforced commitment to L-Acoustics products is an exciting and forward-thinking new step in our partnership.”