L-Acoustics to Distribute Mixhalo with L-ISA 3.0

Mixhalo’s technology will come pre-loaded as part of L-Acoustics’ spatial audio ecosystem, L-ISA 3.0.

By Mix Staff

San Francisco, CA (May 15, 2023)—Startup Mixhalo has been steadily gaining attention for its wireless networking technology for concerts in recent years. Designed to send real-time spatial audio to fans in the audience via their own smartphones and headphones, the technology debuted shortly before the pandemic, and the company took a major step forward when L-Acoustics became an investor in late 2021. Now that partnership is expanding further—and Mixhalo stands to become far more readily available—with today’s announcement that Mixhalo’s technology will come pre-loaded as part of L-Acoustics’ spatial audio ecosystem, L-ISA 3.0.

The latest edition of L-Acoustics’ L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound spatial audio processing technology will include Mixhalo as the first external application to be offered for the L-ISA Processor II. Clients using the L-ISA Processor II will be able to use Mixhalo to deliver low-latency spatial audio to listeners’ phones, where the audio will automatically and dynamically time-align with loudspeakers to complement a PA system.

The Mixhalo technology has a variety of potential uses, from in-concert uses such as L-ISA spatial audio over headphones, augmenting the audio in areas of a venue that are difficult to reach or providing users with specialized content such as a guitar-centric mix, to non-concert uses such as real-time sports play-by-play coverage or foreign language interpretation.

The move is expected to raise Mixhalo’s visibility within the industry due to L-Acoustics’ global sales team and worldwide distribution network. Additionally, whereas Mixhalo has historically relied on on-site engineers to deploy and custom-configure hardware, the partnership with L-Acoustics will allow Mixhalo to simplify the deployment of its technology and transition to a pure SaaS model.

