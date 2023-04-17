L-Acoustics Unveils Flagship L Series Line Array at Hollywood Bowl

Hundreds of audio pros from top sound companies, FOH engineers on stadium-filling tours and other VIPs were in attendance last Thursday when L-Acoustics introduced its new flagship line array, the L Series, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, CA (April 17, 2023)—Hundreds of audio pros from top sound companies, FOH engineers tackling stadium-filling tours and other VIPs were in attendance last Thursday when L-Acoustics introduced its new flagship line array, the L Series, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The system, sporting the company’s Progressive Ultra-Dense Line Source technology, debuted earlier this year at the BRIT Awards with pilot phase partner Britannia Row/Clair Global, on tour in Europe with Helene Fischer and pilot phase partner Solotech, and now is being used at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with support from RAT Sound. L Series will continue its pilot phase with PRG, Tokyo Sanko, Novelty and Winly, before the system becomes available in production this fall.

The system is based around two elements—L2 and L2D—which are essentially fixed elements with pre-defined progressive angles that between them can accommodate the seating arrangements of most venues, according to Germain Simon, Director of Product Management, Loudspeakers at L-Acoustics. “When we analyzed hundreds of projects using line source array across all genres and venues, we realized that most audience geometries and array shapes followed a similar trend. This led to the understanding that a fixed element with pre-defined progressive angles would provide incredible gains in quality, efficiency, and sustainability.”

One L2 or L2D element provides the same contour as four K2 elements in a format that is reportedly 46% smaller and 40% lighter. The result is a smaller, lighter footprint reducing required truck space and ensuing travel costs and load-in/out time, as well (more importantly) a set consistency over audiences and a reportedly improved rejection behind the system.

Each element contains eight three-inch high-frequency drivers with eight ten-inch low-frequency drivers, along with four side-loaded 12-inch drivers with front and back exits to deliver broadband coverage with a choice of cardioid or supercardioid patterns. L Series also employs L-Acoustics Panflex technology, providing four horizontal directivity patterns: 70° or 110° symmetrical, or 90° asymmetrical on either side. Each L2 element includes four Panflex modules, while L2D contains two Panflex modules on the top elements, and two fixed L-Fins progressing from 110° to 140° on the bottom elements.

The operating efficiencies of L Series originate from its shape, which omits inter-element angles and features both a pin-less auto-lock rigging system and a single cable connector, all intended to provide a set-up environment that reduces errors. It reportedly leads to a three-fold decrease in loading time versus a similar K2 configuration or up to five times faster than Kara II.

Due to the system’s smaller, optimized size, its construction requires 56% less paint; 30% less wood and 60% less steel. That end result of 30% less volume and 25% less weight lead to it requiring less truck space and fuel consumption.

Powering the L Series is the new LA7.16 high-resolution touring amplified controller, which supports L2 and L2D with 16 channels of high-power amplification and processing. LA7.16 comes in a new LA-RAK III touring rack offering 48 channels of amplification in a Milan AVB-ready package with more than 60,000 watts of power in 9U.

For hanging the new system, L-Acoustics also unveiled the new Clamp1000, which can carry up to four L2/L2D. It can also be used with Kara II, K3, or K2, supporting up to 16 K2. Using Clamp1000 users can rotate a flown line array from the ground, reducing setup time and the number of motors needed.

L Series will be at Prolight + Sound Booth #C06, in Hall 11.0 and at Infocomm Booth 5751, Level 2 and Demo Room W320, Level 3; the new system will ship in Q4.