Road Rage Drive-In Concert Revs Up Crowd

Portland, OR (July 21, 2021)—Festival are still few and far between, but are starting to happen even as they obey pandemic restrictions. In Portland, promoters Treadway Events and Detox Nightlife recently held Road Rage Drive-In Concert at Portland International Raceway, revving up the crowd with EDM over two nights with the likes of Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Downlink, Truth, Megalodon, and Stylust, all heard through a Trinity robotic line source system from PK Sound.

Organizers tapped freelance specialist Benny Sanchez as the Audio contractor and production manager for Road Rage; he in turn dealt with Portland city officials in the run up to the event, who were concerned about noise pollution. “Thanks to Trinity’s robotic multi-axis coverage, we were able to show them EASE models on how we could achieve a safe and compliant show level that let our patrons feel the full impact of the system while keeping the neighbors happy,” Sanchez said. “Beyond that, I can’t stress how incredible it is to have these tools and be able to adjust the system in real-time if there are any changes in weather or crowd dynamics.”

St. Louis, MO’s Logic Systems Sound & Lighting provided the system, additionally sending along System Tech Ben Schulte and Audio Technician Nathan Hagan to tackle the event alongside Sanchez and his frequent collaborator, Shane Thomas of Signal Bath Audio.

The PK deployment for Road Rage included main arrays of 15 Trinity robotic line source elements per side, delay arrays of six T10 medium-format robotic elements per side, and three additional T10s lining the stage as front fills. Low frequency came courtesy of 30 PK Sound Gravity 218 subwoofers in a configuration tailored to the event.

Another Logic Systems Project: The Factory Gets To Work in St. Louis

“Because of the drive-in layout, we had more space in between the stage and first row of cars, allowing us to deploy the subs in a triple end-fire configuration and achieve the 1,200-ft. throw we needed,” Sanchez explains, noting the difference of just a few dB between the front and back of the audience area.

To ensure concertgoers could safely enjoy the shows, the site was divided into four tiered sections with a comfortable distance between each parked vehicle. Visitors were screened as they entered, and a team of qualified medical professionals was onsite.