The Mother Mother of All Tours

New York, NY (March 29, 2022)—Like most bands, Canadian rockers Mother Mother were champing at the bit during the pandemic to get back out on the road and do their thing. Now making up for lost time, the band is in the midst of a 12-month tour taking it around the globe with Tour Manager/FOH engineer Andrew ‘Slipper’ Brown, monitor man Ronan McAllister and a pair of Allen & Heath CT1500 dLive surfaces in tow.

“Not only was this our first tour back in over 2 years since this pandemic shut us all down, it was also our first time taking the dLive system out,” said Brown. “I am carrying my own CTi1500 Surface at FOH, along with a CDM48 MixRack and a Waves V3 card for multitrack recording and virtual soundcheck. On monitors, Ronan McAllister is using a C1500 Surface and a DM64 MixRack provided by PRG Toronto. We are doing a ‘traditional’ gain share between FOH and Monitors by way of a gigaACE card in each MixRack. We chose to go this route for the added redundancy with dual gigaACE lines between stage and FOH.”

The C1500 and CTi1500 are the two smallest Surfaces in the dLive range, and it’s no accident that they were chose for the band’s journey across the vast, and sometimes sparse, geography of Canada, said Brown: “Artists in Canada face some additional challenges compared to our southern neighbors when it comes to carrying dedicated production packages. When touring, we play fewer shows over much larger distances, [resulting in] higher transport and touring costs versus the number of shows performed over time. When I explored Allen & Heath’s product line, the dLive CTi1500 really struck me as a desk that would work well for me in the Canadian touring market.

“Mother Mother is on a growth trajectory that has us working in a lot of different-sized rooms, so keeping the audio footprint small was a major goal of ours from the get-go,” he added. “To be able to have the power that the dLive platform offers packed into one or two cases weighing less than 50 lbs? I was immediately sold.”