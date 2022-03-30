Gator Frameworks Utility Cart Accessories Launched

Gator Frameworks has new accessories for its Utility Cart with the introduction of a specialized accessory bag and lower deck flat surface.

Tampa, FL (March 30, 2022)—Gator Frameworks has unveiled new accessories for its Utility Cart with the introduction of a specialized accessory bag and lower deck flat surface, intended to help audio pros, musicians, media and others transport gear.

The accessories are intended to help keep track of smaller objects that are part of a larger load transported—items such as cables, stands, mic clips, gaffer tape and the like. The accessory bag has many storage pockets and attaches to the cart, while the LD or “lower deck” helps create a level surface for gear to sit on.

The design of the accessory bag slips onto a Utility Cart, making it possible to carry and store multiple accessories in one place. The bag features seven pockets deep enough to contain a variety of items, from cables and lenses to effects pedals and tools. The accessory bag also includes a simple removable cinch strap and an additional lower rear pocket for attaching a camera tripod, backdrop stand, mic stand or speaker stand for added versatility.

Meanwhile, aiming to improve the process of stacking up gear on a handcart, the lower deck flat surface for the utility card is designed to provide a flat surface for equipment of varying sizes. The lower deck attaches directly to the cart bed frame and contains a carpeted surface intended to help prevent slipping while protecting gear from dings and scratches while on the move.