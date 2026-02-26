BNE Enters Dreamstate Festival

Regional sound provider BNE Productions was at Dreamstate Festival in Long Beach, CA to fill the air with pulsating beats via a PK Sound P.A.

Long Beach, CA (February 26, 2026)—Any time of year is a good time for a festival, so when Long Beach, California recently hosted the trance music extravaganza Dreamstate, regional sound provider BNE Productions was there to fill the air with pulsating beats from a top-shelf lineup that included Paul Oakenfold, Maddix, Paul Van Dyk, Tiësto and more.

Covering the crowd was a crucial must for BNE, so the company fielded a sizable PK Sound robotic line source systems on the main Dream stage with support from ACT Entertainment, the exclusive distributor of PK Sound in North America.

BNE anchored the Dream stage with main arrays of 10 Trinity Black large-format robotic elements over a pair of T10 medium-format robotic elements per side. A wall of 40 T218 intelligent subwoofers in columns of two delivered the low-end. Meanwhile, left and right delay towers supported arrays of six Trinity Black modules each, while an additional complement of T10 modules served as front fills and covered the VIP area side-stage. The company also anchored the Sequence and Void stages with PK Sound solutions.

The Dream stage deployment made use of PK Sound’s multi-axis robotic technology, tailoring the acoustic coverage of the main and delay arrays on the audience area while reducing spillage into other stages or adjacent public spaces. Leading the team onsite were: FOH and System Engineer Ian Hicks, Monitor Engineer John Malgioglio and RF and Monitor Tech Kevin Hamabata.

“The success of the latest edition of Dreamstate speaks volumes about the dedication and expertise of our entire team, partners, performers and collaborators,” said Jeff Ryan, director of Dreamstate Festival, afterwards. “Of course, the audience experience is our biggest concern and, in that regard, BNE did exceptional work. PK Sound systems are among the best solutions to deliver events of this caliber and certainly didn’t disappoint. The clarity, impact and consistency of the audio helped us exceed fan expectations and reinforce the unmatched experience that Dreamstate is known for worldwide.”