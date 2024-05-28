Gondek Sound Enters Dreamstate at Festival

Gliwice, Poland (May 28, 2024)—One of Poland’s top music draws is the annual Dreamstate Festival, devoted to trance music. Attracting more than 15,000 EDM enthusiasts from all over, the event is held in PreZero Arena Gliwice, where audio infrastructure and sound design this year was provided by Polish rental company Gondek Sound.

Headliners included acts such as ATB, atDusk, Ben Gold, Craig Connelly, B2B, Factor B, Electric Universe presents Laser Harp, Giuseppe Ottaviani, John 00 Fleming, Joint Operations Centre, Robbie Seed, Will Atkinson, and Yoshi & Razner presents Genesis, among others.

Ensuring everyone got their trance on, Gondek Sound designed and deployed an Outline audio system comprising GTO C-12 and Superfly line arrays, Eidos 265s for DJ monitoring, and DBS 18-2 subwoofers. All of this was powered by GTA amplifiers and controlled via the Newton processing platform.

Making that happen throughout was Gondek Sound’s team of audio technicians—Mark Frankiewicz, Bartek Paliński, Igor Grzeskowiak, Leszek Jakubowski, and Peter Banasik.