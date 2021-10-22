Dolby Atmos-Based Venue Launches in Las Vegas

Dolby and MGM Resorts have teamed up to launch Dolby Live at Park MGM, touted as “the first fully integrated performance venue of its kind to offer live concerts in Dolby Atmos.”

Las Vegas, NV (October 22, 2021)—Dolby and MGM Resorts have teamed up to launch Dolby Live at Park MGM, touted as “the first fully integrated performance venue of its kind to offer live concerts in Dolby Atmos.”

Located on the Las Vegas Strip, the venue (formerly known as Park Theater) has been undergoing renovation for the project. The space now features a fully integrated Dolby Atmos playback system, which was designed, calibrated, and tuned by Dolby engineers to match the size and unique characteristics of the 5,200-seat theater. While the system will be primarily used for live concerts, it has the capability to support live events in Dolby Atmos such as musicals, eSport events and more. Dolby Live is home to special engagements by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Aerosmith and Cher, among others. Upcoming performances in Dolby Atmos will be announced at a later date.

“This is a new immersive live music experience where the audience will feel like they are literally on stage with their favorite artist,” said Todd Pendleton, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby Atmos is at the center of this new experience, which is transforming how music is created and enjoyed. There is no better way to enjoy live entertainment than in Dolby.”

The venue launch follows the debut of Dolby’s recent consumer campaign educating users about Dolby Atmos Music. The campaign features Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd, and explores why they believe Dolby Atmos is ushering a new era for music.

“Joining our slate of premier offerings for immersive entertainment, such as the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and the hundreds of Dolby Cinemas around the world, the venue is the ultimate experience for enjoying live music in Dolby Atmos,” said Kevin Yeaman, president and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. “As we continue to grow our presence in music, it will offer consumers more ways to enjoy a Dolby Atmos experience while deepening and expanding our engagements with the artist community.”