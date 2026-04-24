ATC Launches New In-Wall Subwoofers

ATC is introducing what’s said to be the company’s most powerful in-wall subwoofers to date: the new SCS140iW Pro and SCS240iW Pro.

Las Vegas, NV (April 24, 2026)— ATC is introducing what’s said to be the company’s most powerful in-wall subwoofers to date. The new SCS140iW Pro and SCS240iW Pro are dual-driver models designed for use in modern stereo, surround and immersive studio environments.

Intended for larger control rooms and immersive setups, the SCS240iW Pro is engineered to pair with ATC’s SCM300A main monitors. The SCS140iW Pro teams with the SCM200A and is intended for use with formats like Dolby Atmos.

Featuring dual 12-inch drivers and twin remote amplifiers, the SCS140iW Pro offers 116 dB continuous SPL and 121 dB peak SPL at 1 meter—a 6 dB boost over the earlier SCS70iW Pro. Despite its higher output, the cabinet remains compact, visually matching the in wall SCM200AiW monitor.

Meanwhile, the SCS240iW Pro uses dual 15-inch drivers and dual amplifiers to deliver 119 dB continuous SPL and 126 dB peak SPL at 1 meter—another 6 dB improvement over its predecessor. It aligns with the SCM300AiW in-wall monitor for full-range in-wall installations or can partner with other large ATC models such as the SCM150A Pro.

Both subwoofers feature in-house-built ATC drive units, each with a 30 mm magnetic gapfor reduced distortion and higher excursion. Each subwoofer is powered by a pair of R1-300 Pro 300 W Class A-B amplifiers in a remote-mount 7U-rack format.

According to TransAudio Group, the longtime U.S. distributor for ATC, both models are available to order.