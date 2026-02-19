Clair Global Opens Las Vegas Location

Las Vegas, NY (February 19, 2026)—Clair Global has opened a new branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, which will back the company’s ongoing integration and events-based projects in the city.

Intended to bolster client relations and aid Clair Global brands as a prep, de-prep and maintenance center, the new facility will be led by Troy Staton in the role of General Manager.

The new facility will support Clair’s Integration Division and Events Division. The Integration Division specializes in installed solutions for large-scale construction projects across performance venues, sports facilities, corporate headquarters, and houses of worship, while its Events Division provides systems for live event deliveries including music concerts, sporting events and festivals. Support for Clair clients performing Las Vegas residencies will also be provided, as will technical assistance to productions utilizing The Sphere, where Clair Global is a primary vendor.

Jesse Adamson, president, Sound Image, has overseen the expansion alongside ATK president Michael MacDonald. “It’s an exciting time to establish our physical presence in Las Vegas, which is a fast-moving and extensive entertainment market,” said Adamson. “Initial operations will focus on client support and inventory management before we look forward to further growing our team with more exceptional and skilled people.”

Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!

MacDonald added, “Building on our rapid client response times and with Troy’s years of industry experience and local business knowledge, our entry into Las Vegas marks an inspiring next chapter for Clair Global.”