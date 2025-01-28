Las Vegas’ Fremont Street Experience Upgrades P.A.

Las Vegas, NV (January 28, 2025)—No visit to Vegas is complete without a visit to the Fremont Street Experience, the five-block pedestrian mall at the west end of the famed road. Between the casinos, overhead LED canopy, street performers and more, there’s always something exciting happening and millions of people check it out every year. Among the biggest draws are the regular free concerts, held at the 3rd Street Stage, and helping ensure the shows rock everyone in sight, Joe Pizzo, Fremont Street Experience Director of Entertainment Operations, recently spec’d a new P.A. for the destination.

The line array in question is a TT+ Audio GTX 12 system from RCF based around left-right hangs of nine GTX 12 Three-Way Line Array Module units per side, currently supported by TTS 56-A Subwoofers, all of which is powered by XPS 16K Four Channel DSP amplifiers.

Putting the new system to the test, The All-American Rejects’ recent performance drew a crowd of over 12,000 people, with Pizzo noting, “The rig carried well over 100 feet behind front-of-house with complete clarity. Visiting front-of-house engineers have been overwhelmingly positive, and I’ve never seen such universal praise for a system.” The system has also been used to tackle shows by Sublime with Rome, Common Kings, Chris Janson, and Neon Trees during the Neon City Festival.

The Fremont Street Experience’s partnership with RCF stretches back more than a decade, as Pizzo first mixed on an RCF HDL 20-A Active Line Array Module rig during Fremont Street’s New Year’s Eve celebration in 2013: “I was blown away with the sound quality, the carry. The crowd loved it, the band loved it. It was such a great experience, and that marked the beginning of our partnership with RCF.”

That partnership has grown to include more than just the 3rd Street Stage; the five-block length of Fremont Street Experience features an audio infrastructure built around more than 300 RCF loudspeakers along the length of its mall system, including HDL 20s and 30s, as well as active subwoofers like the 8005s and 8006s. Q-SYS serves as the primary control mechanism for the venue. “RCF’s partnership goes way beyond installation,” said Pizzo. “From top-level technical support to equipment maintenance, they’ve always been there for us.”

With that in mind, the switch at the main stage to the new GTX system was quick, he reported: “Swapping out the previous RCF HDL 50 rig and flying the new GTX boxes took only a few hours. Configuration and tuning were intuitive, with RDNET system management utilized for time alignment and tuning. The GTX system is a game-changer.”