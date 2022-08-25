La Crosse Center Renovation Updates Audio System

La Crosse, WI (August 25, 2022)—Wisconsin’s La Crosse Center recently underwent a $42 million renovation; as part of that effort the venue spec’d and installed a massive custom EAW Radius RSX Series system with the help of Minnesota-based Video Services Inc., which managed the install.

Located in the heart of downtown La Crosse’s riverfront district, the La Crosse Center hosts conventions, meetings, trade shows, concerts, weddings and sporting events that welcome hundreds of thousands of attendees each year. Built in 1980, the center was recently expanded to include the South Hall.

“We chose to install EAW’s RSX PA system in our 21,000+ square foot arena because the system checked all the boxes,” says operations manager Kris Salzwedel. “The space is utilized as a general meeting area as well as an arena. The EAW system we installed in South Hall A is great for presenters and the overall fill of the room. It works great for large events and provides fantastic coverage within the seating areas as well as on the ground floor.”

The installation features eight hangs of seven RSX212L 2-way self-powered loudspeaker boxes, eight hangs of two RSX18F 18-inch self-powered subwoofers and four QX326 two-way trapezoidal enclosure speakers. The arena area features a downfill arrangement with a line array.

“We have been very happy with the EAW PA system since its installation,” adds Salzwedel. “The system has had no issues even when pushing very hard during some events. As a customer, it has been very user friendly. It’s a great system.”