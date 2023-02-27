Audio-Technica BP3600 Immersive Audio Microphone Launches

Stow, OH (February 27, 2023)—After months of sneak-peeks at trade shows, making it one of the more hotly anticipated immersive mics, Audio-Technica has officially launched its BP3600 Immersive Audio Microphone, intended for capturing three-dimensional sound beds at sporting events, concerts, festivals, movie sets and more.

The microphone has eight compact capsule assemblies with high-frequency characteristics integrated into the body, while remaining compact and lightweight enough for single-operator usability. Direct routing is also possible, without requiring additional decoding or latency processing with 5.1.4-channel speaker layouts.

Designed for use as a broadcasting solution, the BP3600’s eight microphone modules extend from the body to form a cube with 15 cm (5.9 inches) between each microphone assembly. Each microphone assembly in the eight-channel near-coincident array is equipped with a 12-mm (0.47-inch) hypercardioid capsule to produce separated, discrete signals and deliver immersive audio experiences.

When used in a typical 5.1.4 immersive scenario, the four upper microphone channels can be assigned to the upper speaker channels, and the four lower channels can be assigned to the lower speaker channels.

The overall unit is designed with color-coded and numbered channel indicator rings that allow for clear identification of channels. Each microphone assembly features a lock that ensures repeatable positioning and prevents accidental removal. The connector locks additionally protect the microphone terminals from the elements, including rain. Also included is a safety strap that can be connected to drop-prevention wires when used above spectators in stadiums, auditoriums, or other venues.

The end of the microphone’s grip includes a LEMO 2B multi-pin output connector for attaching the included LEMO-to-XLRM (x8) breakout cable for routing the eight channels to a mixing console or audio interface. LEMO-to-LEMO 2B multi-pin connector extension cables are available separately for use between the microphone and the breakout cable to increase the cable run length. Phantom power (48 VDC) is required for each channel.

The BP3600 comes standard with eight dedicated windscreens and a microphone stand clamp with a 5/8″-27 to 3/8″-16 threaded adapter. The microphone can be disassembled and placed in the included case for protection during storage or transportation. Additional accessories, including Rycote BBG Windshields for increased noise protection and Rycote BBG Windjammer synthetic fur covers to attenuate extreme wind noise, are sold separately.