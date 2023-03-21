Universal Audio Adds Immersive Audio Monitoring Support to Apollo x16

The new UAD V10.2.3 update adds immersive audio monitoring support to the UA Apollo x16 Thunderbolt audio interface.

Scotts Valley, CA (March 21, 2023)—Universal Audio has released the latest version of its UAD Software, V10.2.3, adding a number of new features and bug fixes, but the most prominent arrival with the update is the addition of immersive audio monitoring support to the UA Apollo x16 Thunderbolt audio interface.

The 10.2.3 software for Apollo and UAD accelerators, now downloadable from the company’s site, includes a variety of additions for different products, but for the Apollo x16—Universal Audio’s flagship unit, offering 16 channels of A/D and D/A conversion in a rackmount Thunderbolt 3 audio interface—the new update allows the unit to be used as an all‑in‑one monitoring hub for mixing formats up to 9.1.6, handling 16‑channel immersive audio mixes for Dolby Atmos, Auro‑3D, Sony 360 Reality Audio and other formats.

Other new additions and fixes include:

Console – New large resizable Console Output Meters pop-out window.

Mac – High-resolution Retina display graphics for Cooper Time Cube MkII delay.

UAD-2 – Resolved offline authorization issues.

Hitsville Chambers – Improved load times.

MDWEQ – Resolved key press issue on Apple silicon systems.

Hitsville EQ Mastering – Mid/Side switch position no longer locked in mono instances.

Console – Resolved rare issue causing unsaved changes under macOS Ventura.

…and various other minor fixes and improvements