Reimagining the P.A.

Winterville, N.C. (February 13, 2024)—Reimage Church in Winterville, N.C., recently upgraded its sound reinforcement system to better accommodate the challenges of contemporary worship services with Constant Curvature Array (CCA) Loudspeakers from Blaze Audio.

Design/build AV integration firm Hi Tech Electronics of Greenville, N.C. designed and deployed the new sound system at the 1,200-seat church. The system includes three hangs of Blaze Audio CCA10i-BA-B enclosures driven by Blaze Audio PowerZone Connect 3004 amplifiers plus Symetrix Prism DSP.

The three L-C-R clusters are hung above the front lip of the stage area. A pair of Symetrix Prism units—the 8 x 8 and 16 x 16 models—handle DSP duties while power is provided by a half-dozen Blaze Audio PowerZone Connect 3004 full-matrix DSP-enabled Class-D power amplifiers. There are two amps per hang point, mounted with a custom bracket that holds the amps on the back of the loudspeaker enclosures.

“We retained eight WorxAudio UW18BP subwoofers that we installed with the original system back in the Nineties,” Hi Tech Electronics president David Williams reports. “Like the new Blaze Audio loudspeakers, the WorxAudio sub bass enclosures were also designed by Hugh Sarvis, and this was a key factor that enabled us to retain the subwoofers and mate them with the new CCA enclosures.”